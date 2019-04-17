CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (FOX5) - State troopers arrested a woman for DUI resulting in death after she rolled a car, killing a passenger in northeast Clark County, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said 47-year-old Araceli Saldana was heading north on the I-15 near mile marker 97, between Moapa Valley and Bunkerville in a 2009 Nissan Altima on Monday, April 15. For "unknown reasons" she steered to the right and the car wen off of the road onto "desert terrain," rolled over and ejected passenger Jose Lobato-Camarena.
Lobato-Camarena, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene, NHP said. Saldana was taken to University Medical Center Trauma where she was treated for minor injuries and released.
She was later arrested for suspicion of DUI resulting in death, failing to maintain lane, and driving without a valid license, NHP said.
It was the fifteenth fatal crash resulting in 16 deaths in NHP's jurisdiction this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.