LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas fire officials said a 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly setting her northwest valley home on fire Friday morning.
Chanell Nicholas is being held at the Clark County Detention Center after being charged with one count of first degree arson, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said. At least eight people are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after Nicholas set her condo on fire.
Firefighters were called to the 3500 block of Winterhaven Street, near West Gowan Road and North Rainbow Boulevard at 12:36 a.m., LVFR said. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a building that contained four condo units.
As they approached a ground level condo unit, firefighters saw a woman, identified as Nicholas, attempting to put out the flames with a garden hose, according to LVFR. Firefighters took Nicholas from the condo and asked paramedics to inspect her for possible smoke inhalation. When paramedics went to treat her, Nicholas was no where to be found.
LVFR said the fire was quickly put out and the condo's living room sustained the most damage. The rest of the condo, as well as three other units, had moderate to mild smoke damage.
A short time later, Las Vegas Metropolitan police found Nicholas and brought her back to the scene, LVFR said. She was found covered in soot and smoke. After being checked out by paramedics, Nicholas was released and arson investigators began interviewing her as to what happened.
Nicholas told investigators she set the sofa on fire during a domestic dispute, according to LVFR. Nicholas was arrested and booked into CCDC.
LVFR estimated damage costs at $70,000.
No other injuries were reported.
