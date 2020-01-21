HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson woman is facing dozens of charges after she was arrested in connection with a string of wallet thefts.
According to police, the thefts targeted elderly people at Henderson grocery stores. The victims said they would notice their wallets were missing by the time they went to the register to check out.
The suspect, identified by police as 61-year-old Valerie Ray, would target elderly victims whose purses were in their shopping cards and would take the wallet as the shopper turned around, police said.
Police arrested Ray on Jan. 10 and booked her into the Henderson Detention Center. She faces the following charges:
- 43 charges of burglary
- 53 counts of using a credit, debit or identification card without the owner's consent
- 11 counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner's consent
- 10 counts of abuse of an older or vulnerable person
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.
