LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An arson suspect was arrested after an apartment fire in her own unit Tuesday morning.
Henderson Fire Department said the fire started around 5 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Hampton Court Apartments at 1030 Center St., near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs. The fire was in one unit on the first floor of the two-story apartment building.
HFD determined the fire was started by the apartment's occupant, 42-year-old Tashika Coleman. Coleman was arrested on one count of first-degree arson.
Coleman was hospitalized for an unrelated condition, HFD said. No mugshot was available Wednesday afternoon.
The fire caused about $100,000 in damage, according to HFD. The investigation is ongoing.
