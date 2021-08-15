LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
About 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 15, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the area of I-15 southbound near Blue Diamond Road. According to an investigation, a silver Lexus struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway dealing with a car issue with their BMW.
"A pedestrian, who was a passenger in the BMW, was attempting to push the disabled vehicle from the rear. The front of the Lexus struck the pedestrian and the rear of the BMW," NHP wrote in a release.
Alexandria Louise Lind, 28, was arrested and booked on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and failing to decrease speed or use due care.
The pedestrian later died after being transported to UMC Trauma. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.
This incident marks the 46th fatal crash in NHP's Southern Command for 2021, resulting in 54 deaths.
#breaking Fatal Crash I-15SB to go SR160 WB. Entire SB ramp to SR160 is closed. Use alternate route. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/dYfksQ5iZ5— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 15, 2021
