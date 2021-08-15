Alexandria Louise Lind

Alexandria Louise Lind 

 (NHP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

About 2:44 a.m. on Aug. 15, Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the area of I-15 southbound near Blue Diamond Road. According to an investigation, a silver Lexus struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway dealing with a car issue with their BMW.

"A pedestrian, who was a passenger in the BMW, was attempting to push the disabled vehicle from the rear. The front of the Lexus struck the pedestrian and the rear of the BMW," NHP wrote in a release.

Alexandria Louise Lind, 28, was arrested and booked on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and failing to decrease speed or use due care.

BLUE DIAMOND I15 DUI ARREST

One person was killed following a suspected DUI and speeding incident on I-15 southbound near Blue Diamond Road on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

The pedestrian later died after being transported to UMC Trauma. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

This incident marks the 46th fatal crash in NHP's Southern Command for 2021, resulting in 54 deaths.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.