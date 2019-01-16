LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Officers arrested a woman for shooting a man at a southeast valley home Wednesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Painted Hills Avenue at 6:11 a.m. when a man said his roommate was shot. Officers found a "female suspect" about a quarter mile southeast from the victim's home and took her into custody, police said.
The victim was found inside his home with a gunshot wound to his lower torso/pelvic area and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. His condition was not released.
