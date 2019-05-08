LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police arrested a woman for pushing an elderly man on a bus, where he fell onto the sidewalk and later died from his injuries.
Cadesha Bishop, 25, was arrested Monday, charged with open murder, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to her arrest warrant, on Mar. 21, police were called to North 13th Street and Fremont Street to respond to a battery case. There, they found the victim, a 74-year-old man whose head was bleeding.
He told police a woman, later identified as Bishop, was cursing at other passengers on the Regional Transportation Commission bus. He said he made a comment to her as he passed in the aisle, on the way to the door. After he turned to face the door, Bishop pushed him with both hands, causing him to fall, and hit his head on the concrete sidewalk. He said he couldn't put his hands down to break his fall and he never touched any of the steps. His head landed eight feet from the bus door, according to police.
Witnesses said they saw Bishop arguing, and the man asking her to be nicer to passengers. They said she pushed the man onto the sidewalk. She then left the scene with her child, without helping him. RTC's surveillance cameras captured what happened on video, the report said.
On May 3, detectives when to where Bishop usually picks up her son. There, they spoke with her son's father, who said they're not together anymore because she's too violent, but he would not identify her based on photos they showed her. He said "the person he was with wouldn't do anything like that," and that he didn't want to identify her because it would put him in an awkward position. Minutes later, Bishop called police and said she wanted to come into Metro Headquarters to share her side of the story, but she did not show up. She was arrested three days later.
(1) comment
This is clearly one of the people we've always heard about that never lets a little thing go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.