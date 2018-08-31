A woman was arrested Friday after pulling a gun on a student, school police said.
Clark County School District Police Lt. Couphen said a 25-year-old woman is facing assault with a deadly weapon charges after brandishing a gun to a student who was involved in an argument with her nephew.
The incident happened outside of Chaparral High School, near Sandhill Road and Twain Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the incident is under investigation.
