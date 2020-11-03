LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas authorities have arrested a woman who allegedly lit her ex-boyfriend's vehicle on fire, starting a house fire in the northwest valley early Tuesday morning.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received multiple 9-1-1 calls at 1:22 a.m. that a vehicle fire in a driveway had extended to a house in the 5000 block of Silver Heights Street.
When firefighters arrived, a pickup truck was on fire in the driveway and the flames had extended to the attic of a one-story wood frame and stucco house. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to control the fire.
Just after 5:00 a.m., Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson Investigators made an arrest in connection with the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and three dogs that have been displaced by the fire.
(1) comment
Can't you please give a complete story. Names etc. What a waste it seems. Well, I guess it beats some fake covid story.
