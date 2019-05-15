LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested Tuesday after Las Vegas Metropolitan police said she falsely reported her car stolen while her infant was inside.
Shavona Miller, 23, faces charges of unlawful use of an emergency phone number, false reporting of a crime and child abuse or neglect.
LVMPD said Miller called police May 14 and reported her car was stolen from the 6500 block of Vegas Drive with her child inside the car. Police described the car as an older Blue Dodge Charger with temporary plates.
Police recovered the car a short time later in the 6300 block of West Lake Mead. The man was taken into custody, but was released a short time later after further investigation.
During a court appearance Wednesday, Miller was placed under mid-level monitoring.
Attorneys said Miller lived with her four children and is employed with Triton Security in Las Vegas.
Miller's next court appearance was set for May 22 and 8:00 a.m.
