UPDATE (Dec. 6) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that a woman was arrested after she was accused of "clipping" four juveniles with a vehicle after a fight Friday afternoon in the south valley.
According to police, the suspect in the incident was arrested on Friday for six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.
Police identified the woman as Jaquitta Madison.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that four juveniles were "clipped" by a vehicle after a fight Friday afternoon in the south valley.
According to police, officers responded to a fight near Jack Leavitt Street and East Le Baron Avenue on Dec. 3 around 2:18 p.m..
Police said when the confrontation ended, an adult female suspect got into a vehicle and drove away from the area. When doing so, according to police, the woman "clipped four juveniles resulting in superficial injuries."
Police said the incident is under investigation.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(2) comments
More section 8 welfare in that area 13/90 criminal activity,that’s probably who this woman was involved looking for !
There seems to be something off with your assumption. You accuse African Americans of being responsible of the crime with your only other evidence being the number of section 8 housing in the immediate area, but completely ignore that the majority of those who receive section 8 assistance in Nevada are not African American.
