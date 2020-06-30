LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One woman and two pets were killed in an accidental kitchen fire on Tuesday morning in Henderson.
Officials said the fire on the 500 block of Grimsby Avenue injured a man and displaced 11 others about 6:30 a.m. on June 30.
Firefighters arrived to the one-story home near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street and were told people might be inside. In the home, an 82-year-old woman was found. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.
Officials said a dog and rabbit also died in the fire. A 55-year-old man was taken to UMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The estimated damage is $280,000.
