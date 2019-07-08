LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested early Monday morning in connection to an attempted robbery orchestrated through on online dating app.
Diamond Williams, 21, was booked on charges of attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery July 8, according to jail records.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said at approximately 4 a.m. Monday, Williams met with a 25-year-old man she met through an online dating app in the 200 block of Convention Center Drive. Upon arrival, three unidentified black men ran across the street and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding his belongings.
LVMPD said a patrol officer was in the immediate area and attempted to stop the suspect, who fled on foot and escaped. It was unclear if police know the identity of the three men.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Criminal identity is always important. But even without one authorities will lack no shortage of chances at these criminals. Street robberies targeting lone individuals are always low yield. Most of the world carries nickel's and dimes. Thus, street robbers must rob constantly. Many into the final days of life. Especially those moronic enough to nickel and dime rob and split 4 ways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.