LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband in the back at a senior home in the west valley.
The domestic violence-related stabbing happened at Carefree Senior Living at the Willows, near Town Center Drive and Desert Inn Road, said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.
About 8:18 p.m. on May 26, police said an elderly man was stabbed in the upper back by his wife inside their room. After the stabbing, the woman left the room and she was taken into custody on an outdoor walkway by responding officers.
Lt. Gordon said the man was taken a nearby hospital where he was being treated for the single stab wound. His condition was unknown.
Further details were not immediately released.
