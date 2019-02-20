LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the foot with a butter knife.
Early Wednesday morning, a man got into a verbal argument with his girlfriend in the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The argument escalated, and the suspect stabbed the man in the foot with a butter knife, Metro said.
Officers responded to the scene, and medical was summoned.
The victim was transported to a hospital with the knife still impaled in his foot, Metro said.
The man's girlfriend fled the scene and is still outstanding.
