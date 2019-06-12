LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of pushing a man off a bus after he told her to be nice will remain on house arrest until her trial.
A judge ruled Wednesday that Cadesha Michelle Bishop, 25, will remain on house arrest with a $100,000 bail until her trial, according to court officials. Bishop waived her right to a speedy trial and the judge set her trial date for May 4, 2020.
Bishop faces charges of murder, abuse of an older or vulnerable person with substantial bodily harm and battery with a victim over 60 with substantial bodily harm.
Security video from the Regional Transportation Commission showed Bishop shoving Serge Fournier, 74, out of the bus and onto the concrete sidewalk on March 21.
Fournier died April 23 and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Bishop's lawyer Michael Becker said there was more than what the bus video showed.
"By no means did Ms. Bishop intend to kill Mr. Fournier," the attorney said in an email to The Associated Press on May 23. "We definitely intend to contest the charges."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
Push that thing in front of a Bus.
wow Just let go then.
