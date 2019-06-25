LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities said a woman made more than 100 threatening phone calls to Clark County Family Services, claiming they had killed her daughter.
According to police records, 47-year-old Quiwaneca Spikes was arrested in June following threats she had made starting in early November.
In many instances, Spikes, who was in California, told Family Services employees she would blow them up, then blow up Las Vegas. An early voicemail left for a supervisor claimed Child Haven in Las Vegas was responsible for the death of her child.
Authorities later verified the child was alive, though did not provide more detail on her well-being or whereabouts.
Spikes left messages with Family Services, Child Haven directly and FBI offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. In nearly all messages, police said she threatened to use a bomb to blow up Child Haven. To an FBI agent in Atlanta, Spikes said she wanted to bomb Atlanta because "kids were being sold there, too."
An unidentified Child Haven manager said Spikes left more than 100 vulgar messages on her voicemail.
In one voicemail, she said she wanted all employees to die, police said. She claimed her daughter was molested, sold and killed in the care of Child Services, then claimed they were "black marketing" children.
Authorities made contact with Spike on multiple occasions, including on December 21, when they took her to a behavioral facility in Long Beach. FBI statements said she voluntarily checked in.
In January, Spikes was reportedly staying in another mental health facility, who sent a letter to Child Haven notifying them of more threats she had made.
Agents said Spikes had a documented history of mental health issues and drug abuse.
In many FBI and police interviews, Spikes waffled between asking for help and saying she wanted to be locked up, then clarifying when she "had the money," she would follow through with the bomb threats.
Spikes has at least 50 interactions documented in multiple police departments, police said. According to Clark County court records, Spikes has a criminal record in Nevada dating back 15 years.
In this case, Spikes was charged with two counts of making threats, communicating a bomb threat and aggravated stalking.
She was expected in court for a bail hearing on June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.