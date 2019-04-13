Kelsey Turner

Police arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in a trunk near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

 San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of killing a doctor has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to jail records, Kelsey Turner, 26, was taken into custody on Friday. She had originally been arrested in Stockton, California and was awaiting extradition to Nevada.

Turner currently faces an open murder charge and is expected to appear before a judge later this week.

She was arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Burchard, 71, a California psychiatrist.

