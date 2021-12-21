LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is accused of shooting her boyfriend Sunday night in the central Las Vegas Valley, according to police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that at approximately 10:05 p.m. Sunday, dispatch received a call that a person had been shot inside an apartment in the 900 block of Twain Avenue, near Maryland Parkway.
Responding officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene, the release states.
The investigation indicated that the victim had been in an argument with his girlfriend, identified as Shanika Smith, 37. During the argument, according to police, Smith pointed a gun at the victim and shot him.
Police note that two juveniles were inside the apartment when the incident occurred.
Smith was taken into custody without indent and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. She was booked on open murder with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse/neglect with deadly weapon, according to police.
The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner's office.
