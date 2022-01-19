LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is accused of breaking into a home that was being renovated because she wanted to take a bath, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to police, officers were dispatched to a home at 1333 Hewitt Street near Vegas Drive and Martin L. King Boulevard in response to a burglary call at about 11:37 a.m. on Dec. 20.
After arriving at the home to investigate as to why his security camera went off, the homeowner, identified as Terry Hargraves, went upstairs and noticed a female who he did not recognize, taking a bath, the report indicates.
Police wrote that the homeowner then exited the residence and called authorities.
While speaking with police, the woman, identified in the report as Tazminn Terese James, told officers that she went to the home because she knew that it was being renovated.
According to the report, the woman attempted to tell police that she inherited the home. She told officers that she received the home after "Johnny Jones" died and left the property to her.
Hargraves provided police with documentation that showed the previous owner had passed away and left the home to him, officers wrote in the report.
He said he noticed a broken window. Upon entering the room, he noticed the security pole was not horizontal, so the window was not locked from sliding open. The man then went upstairs where the report indicates he found James taking a bath.
Hargraves informed police that he wanted to press charges. Because James admitted to knowingly entering the unoccupied residence to take a shower, she is facing a charge of unlawful occupancy of real property, police said.
