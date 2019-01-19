LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Krystal Whipple, the 21-year-old woman accused in the death of a manicurist over a $35 bill, was in court in Las Vegas on Saturday, according to records.
Whipple was arrested on Jan. 11 in Arizona, nearly two weeks after she was accused of running over and killing Annie "Nhu" Nguyen outside of Crystal Nails & Spa in Las Vegas.
According to court records, Whipple's first appearance on Saturday kept her jailed without bail awaiting her next court date.
She was assigned an attorney from the public defender's office and waived her right to read the criminal complaint against her.
Records show Whipple was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday is facing three charges, including burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon and murder with a deadly weapon.
The suspect in Nguyen's death left the salon on Dec. 29 when her credit card didn't work, saying she had another form of payment. When she got into her car and attempted to leave, Nguyen and her boyfriend ran outside and confronted Whipple.
Whipple ran Nguyen over and dragged her body 50 feet, police said. Nguyen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Whipple was expected back in court on Jan. 31.
