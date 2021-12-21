LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a fatal crash on Tuesday afternoon in the east valley.
The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Tropicana Avenue and Sandhill Road.
According to a news release, a 2017 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound when a 2011 Honda Fit was turning left on a flashing yellow signal. The vehicles collided, redirecting the Nissan into a 2015 Jeep Cherokee stopped at the intersection.
The driver of the Honda, a 90-year-old Las Vegas woman, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where she died. Police said the Altima driver had minor injuries and the Jeep driver was uninjured.
The intersection was shut down for several hours. The woman's death was the 146th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
