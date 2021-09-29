LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an 80-year-old passenger in a crash Tuesday afternoon later died from her injuries.
About 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to a crash involving a 2012 Ford F15 pick-up truck and a 2017 Forest River Van at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue.
According to police, the van traveled through the intersection on a green light, while the truck failed to stop for a red light, resulting in the crash. The truck's driver, a 47-year-old Las Vegas man, stayed on scene and wasn't suspected of being impaired.
Both occupants of the van, a 34-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, were taken to Sunrise Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening at the time. Several hours later, police were notified that the older woman had died from her injuries.
Her death marks the 105th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
