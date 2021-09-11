LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 64-year-old woman died in a crash in the southwest valley on Friday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to Flamingo Road and Miller Lane, in Spring Valley, for a crash.
Police said two pedestrians were crossing Flamingo in an unmarked crosswalk. A 2017 Porsche Macan was traveling east on Flamingo when one of the pedestrians walked into the path of the vehicle and was hit.
Police said the woman was taken to University Medical Center but died from her injuries shortly after her arrival.
Her death was the 93rd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021.
