LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 62-year-old woman died after being hit by a car in the northwest valley Friday night.
About 7:30 p.m. on September 4, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to the crash on Torrey Pines Drive near Lake Mead Boulevard.
The woman was crossing Lake Mead with another pedestrian outside of a crosswalk when a 2017 Kia Sportage, driven by a 25-year-old woman, was driving eastbound on Lake Mead. Police said the front of the Kia hit the woman, throwing her to the ground.
She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and wasn't impaired or speeding.
The woman's death marks the 64th traffic fatality for LVMPD in 2020. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.