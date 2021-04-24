LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a 20-year-old woman had "substantial" injuries after she was hit by a car on the Strip on Saturday.
According to police, the crash was reported about 1 p.m. on April 24 at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
A 2019 Nissan Sentra was driving south on the boulevard when the woman was trying to cross the street and entered the path of the car. The woman, from Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center after she was hit.
It wasn't immediately clear if the woman was in a crosswalk or not.
The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old woman from California, remained on scene and did not appear to be impaired.
The crash remains under investigation, police say. The intersection was open by 6 p.m.
