LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 19-year-old woman is dead after a rollover crash in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 12 p.m. Jan. 18 near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Walnut Road.
According to police, a 2004 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and while north of Walnut, the driver failed to maintain his travel lane and entered the median. The Corolla then overturned and slid into the path of a 2018 Kia Soul driving northbound, causing the collision.
The driver of the Kia, a 59-year-old man from Las Vegas, and passenger of the Toyota were taken to University Medical Center, where the passenger, a 19-year-old woman, died.
The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old man from Las Vegas, stayed on scene and wasn't impaired, police said.
The woman's death was the ninth traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2022.
Las Vegas Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Walnut to Cheyenne Avenue for police investigation.
