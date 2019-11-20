LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wolfgang Puck is teaming up members of the Golden Knights to create the "ultimate sports restaurant."
Expected to open by the end of January 2020 at Downtown Summerlin, Wolfgang Puck is partnering with Golden Knights' Alex Tuch, William Karlsson, Deryk Engelland, Reilly Smith and Shea Theodore to introduce Wolfgang Puck Players Locker.
“The opportunity to be a partner in the first-ever sports restaurant in Vegas is something I couldn’t pass up,” said Alex Tuch. I am very excited to work side by side with one of the greatest chefs in the world, Wolfgang Puck.”
The eatery, which will combine sensational culinary and sports experiences, aims to create an inclusive, family-friendly community restaurant from all Golden Knights fans, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with members of the Vegas Golden Knights here in Las Vegas, the new hockey capital of the world,” said Wolfgang Puck. “We have created a unique and one-of-a-kind sports dining experience around great food and the best players in the NHL!”
Wolfgang Puck Players Locker will evolve from the existing Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill space. The current restaurant, which will remain open until mid-January, will undergo a complete transformation to bring the new eatery to life.
Wolfgang Puck Players Locker will feature a floor-to-ceiling display of more than 100 custom glass lockers. Wolfgang Puck and each of the five Golden Knights will receive a dedicated locker to showcase their favorite high-end spirits, with the additional lockers available for rent throughout the year.
