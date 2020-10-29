LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- Thursday started as a normal day for many people in a neighborhood that sees planes every 15 to 20 minutes.
"We were just getting ready during our daily routine," said Anthony Mair, who witnessed the accident.
"We were taking a morning stroll with my sister," said Isreal Tigabu.
"I was driving up, I think this is Arville street, on my way to physical therapy," said Ron Cook.
It didn't take long for witnesses to realize something was wrong.
"I noticed it about 10 to 15 seconds before it crashed because it was flying very low," Cook said.
"We noticed one of the propellers wasn't working," Tigabu said. "We were like 'Oh my God. I hope the pilot knows."
"It didn't look like it was out of control or anything so I thought it was going to make it," Mair said.
Sadly, that wasn't the case.
"I looked and I saw the plane coming from the west and I said 'Where did that take off from? I can't tell where it's going,'" said Kristin who saw the accident. "My husband immediately said, he's not going to make it."
"At the last second, about 50 feet above the ground, it just turned to the right, I believe, and nosedived," Cook said. "Went straight down, flames came straight up. I pulled over and called 911 and just went running to it.
Authorities said the 1974 Cessna crashed just nine minutes after it took off. Neighbors said they're just glad the plane didn't hit a home.
"You're grateful for when others don't die also," Cook said. "And I don't know how many people were on board. Just any loss of life is sad of course."
Authorities said two people died in the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the accident.
