LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas driver's dashboard camera captured a small but kind gesture on Monday afternoon.
Jacob Sanders said he was driving the billboard truck for his church called Verve near Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
While at the stop light, Sanders said he saw a man, who appeared to be blind, walk into traffic. A woman parks her SUV, got out and walked the man through the lanes over to the sidewalk.
Sanders said woman was speaking with the man on the sidewalk when he drove away. The identities of the two were unknown.
