NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old laughed as he shot the teen to death on Nov. 13, according to police records.
In the arrest report for 18-year-old Al'Dijon Williams, police said there were multiple witnesses to the shooting death of Lamadre Harris.
Williams, called by the nickname "Fatty" throughout the arrest report, was with a group of multiple people, including the victim.
He showed one person his weapon and said he wanted to shoot someone. In the parking lot of Bob's Market, near Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street, the Harris and Williams got into a verbal fight over a girl, police said.
One witness told police the victim said to Williams, "So, you said you're gonna kill me." Williams then pulled out a weapon and fired it multiple times. The witness told police Williams laughed "as he was on the ground dying," and fled the scene.
Many witnesses told police similar statements, identifying Williams as the shooter. One told police he had been talking about shooting and about killing other people in the days leading up to the shooting.
Video surveillance nearby showed a man matching Williams' description during the shooting.
In a recorded jail call, Williams told an unidentified person the he needed to be picked up "because he was involved in something bad," police records stated.
"You can't describe my pain," Sydney Harris, Lamadre's mother, said soon after the shooting. "Someone took my child from me."
Williams is set to be in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Nov. 27, facing an open murder charge.
