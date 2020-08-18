LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With no response from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Clark County School District must modify its food service operations less than one week before the first day of school.
Since spring, the district has been operating under a USDA waiver allowing it to provide free and reduced price meals for all students, not just those who are eligible. The CCSD was hoping to hear back from the USDA early this week whether it would be allowed to continue.
During a town hall on Tuesday night, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district is working on expanding its school meal program.
"We are expanding our coverage and then following the national school lunch eligibility program that we have for our schools," Jara said, adding that the district was still working out details.
Without the USDA waiver, families will need to apply to see whether they are eligible to receive free and reduced-price meals. If they do not meet eligibility requirements, then families will have to pay for meals if they wish to continue receiving them.
The waiver also allowed for food to be distributed outside. Without the waiver, the district is preparing its distribution sites to hand off food inside the building, with face covering and social distancing requirements.
One of the details to be ironed includes increasing food distribution sites from the 46 used during the summer, to 300 spread across the valley.
Other significant concerns brought up during the town hall came from teachers, one who asked whether the district planned to include substitute teachers in distance-learning training or reopening plans. She emphasized that teachers who get sick, even with distance learning, will still need substitutes.
"I'm sure there's going to be an opportunity for substitute teachers to work," Jara said. "I don't have a set number just yet."
Another teacher, Mario, requested that distance learning training count toward the professional development credits they are required to earn each year.
"The teachers have been putting in a lot of work with the Canvas challenge and the reopening the school professional learning," Mario said. "A lot of this training is really overwhelming and all new to us."
Jara said he could not answer the question at the time, but he would consider the request.
The CCSD will host one more town hall in Spanish on August 20 before start of school.
