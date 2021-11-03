LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With daylight saving time ending this week, Clark County is reminding resident to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
The clocks will fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Health and safety officials say the fall season is a good time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, as it could potentially save lives.
"It’s also a perfect time of year to remind the public to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors," said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck. "Making sure these items are properly operating in your home is a low-cost way to keep you and your family safe in the event of a fire or a problem with carbon monoxide levels in your home.”
Clark County released these tips for smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors:
Smoke Alarms
- Smoke alarms more than 10 years old need to be replaced.
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button; replace immediately if they don’t respond properly when tested.
- Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and how to respond.
- Chirping alarms are a warning sign that that battery is low and needs to be replaced.
- Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Smoke rises; install smoke alarms following manufacturer’s instructions high on a wall or on a ceiling.
- Smoke alarms with strobe lights and vibration devices are available for hearing impaired people.
CO Alarms
- Install in a central location outside each sleeping area of a home.
- Follow manufacturer’s instructions for placement and height.
- Choose a CO alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.
- Test CO alarms at least once a month and replace according to manufacturer’s instructions.
- If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Make sure everyone inside the home is accounted for. Call for help from a fresh air location and stay there until emergency personnel arrive.
- Practice a home escape route twice a year. The plan should include identifying all possible exists and escape routes in your home and discussing it with all members of your household.
The public is also urged to keep an eye out for pedestrians with one less hour of daylight, especially during the evening commute.
“Most pedestrian fatalities occur between dusk and dawn when it’s harder for motorists to see pedestrians,” said Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. “Pedestrians should always stop and wait for vehicles to pass rather than trusting that drivers will see them and stop and wait for them to cross.”
Pedestrians, and anybody traveling by bicycle, scooter or similar means of transportation are asked to wear reflective gear or lights to help drivers see them. Riders should never assume that motorists can see them while using a crosswalk.
