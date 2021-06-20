LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas welcomed an 18-year-old Make-A-Wish recipient for a VIP experience.
Rhiannon Tice is in remission after a four year battle with leukemia.
Tice was gifted a stay at the Boulevard Penthouse suite, spa treatments and a cabana for Dive in Movies.
Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada has granted more than 2,300 wishes since the chapter was founded in 1996.
