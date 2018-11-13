LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Wisconsin man became a millionaire with one lucky hand Saturday at O'Sheas Casino.
Jon Oelke of Kenosha, Wisconsin won $1.3 million by hitting a royal flush, playing three-card poker with family and friends, according to Caesars Entertainment.
Caesars called O'Sheas Casino at The Linq the "luckiest" place to play in Las Vegas, as Oelke became the third millionaire winner there since 2015. Other three-card poker royal flush winners include Byron Neel of Virginia in July 2015, and James Orr of Wyoming in Nov. 2016.
