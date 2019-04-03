LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Wisconsin man stopped breathing and subsequently died while in police custody at Clark County Detention Center, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
LVMPD held a press conference with Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank on April 3 at police headquarters.
Hank said police were called March 31 at about 8:14 p.m. to a La Quinta Inn on 4975 S. Valley View Blvd. Hotel staff said a man was calling taxis and subsequently denying the rides and staff requested the man be removed from the property.
The man was Nicholas Farah, 36, of Appleton, Wisconsin, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
When police tried to put Farah in a patrol car, Farah began resisting officers, according to Hank. Officers requested a Code 5 at CCDC, which would bring additional officers to take in an inmate and turn on cameras inside the loading area.
CCDC officers met responding LVMPD officers in the port area of CCDC. Hank said Farah became uncooperative again when officers began to pat him down. Officers decided to put Farah in a restraint chair.
Hank said a restraint chair is used commonly with uncooperative inmates at CCDC.
Officers held Farah in the chair with his head between his legs and his arms stretched behind him so Farah’s arms could fit in the cutouts in the chair, according to Hank. While Farah's arms were up, officers switched his handcuffs from a patrol set to a corrections set. Hank said Farah was held in this position for approximately 75 seconds.
When Farah was sat up in the car and turned around to be taken into CCDC, medical staff already in the area noticed Farah wasn't breathing, according to Hank. Surveillance video showed medical staff and officers remove Farah from restraints and begin to render aid.
Farah was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 9:59 p.m.
The Clark County Coroner's office had not yet released Farah's cause of death.
Sgt. Richard Newman, Sgt. Samuel Mendoza, Officer Aaron Mosley and Officer Jeremy Stewart were all placed on administrative leave following the death. All are corrections officers who started with LVMPD between 1999 and 2002.
(2) comments
Twisting a person's body in such a way in order to restrain him, especially without a medical exam to see if this person suffered from a sickness, is asking for trouble. I have two lung diseases, for example. If I was restrained in this manner, I would have died as well. I see a possible law suit coming.
I'm not sure why he was in police custody at all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.