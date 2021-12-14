LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is in the thick of this winter storm through the afternoon and into the evening on Tuesday. Widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and gusty winds continue to hit Southern Nevada.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Up to a foot of new snow is forecast for Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon. Along with the rain, gusty wind will continue through the night.
A wind advisory is in effect for the Las Vegas Valley through 4 a.m. Wednesday with gusts to 55 mph. A high wind warning is in effect for for Lake Mead and southern Clark County around Laughlin, where gusts over 60 mph are possible. Those areas are most likely to see wind damage.
The steady afternoon rain will turn to scattered showers later tonight. With colder air working in, the snow level is crashing down to around 4,000 feet on Tuesday night. Before the moisture moves out, there is the chance of a few rain-snow mix showers around the higher elevations of the valley toward Summerlin and around Red Rock Canyon.
DAMAGE, OUTAGES, CLOSURES
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, downed power lines were reported near Jones Boulevard and Alta Drive about 3:30 p.m.
NV Energy was notified to respond.
And so it begins, E103 on wires down, @NVEnergy notified, outage in area. Always stay away from wires down. If traffic signals are out at an intersection, it becomes an all way stop. pic.twitter.com/Wf5TrVe7GV— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 14, 2021
About 9,400 NV Energy customers were without power throughout the valley by 6 p.m.
According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, Lee Canyon Road northwest of the valley was closed about 5 p.m. in both directions at mile marker 10.
OUTSIDE THE VALLEY
Winter weather conditions in Nye County are causing driving issues countywide, according to the sheriff's office.
"Northern Nye County is experiencing dangerous road conditions and crews are having a hard time keeping up," they said.
Winter Weather https://t.co/sMVWwIS7gn pic.twitter.com/qPzCPe7rmd— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 14, 2021
About 5:10 p.m., Pahrump Valley Highway (State Route 160) was closed at mile marker 14.
SR 160 northbound closed https://t.co/isXT2LcPwk pic.twitter.com/KU6eRhJTbE— Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 15, 2021
EVENTS CANCELED
Cowabunga Bay's Festival of Lanterns will be closed Tuesday night due to stormy weather conditions in the valley.
"If you have purchased a Family Nights ticket, you are welcome to use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival," according to a post on Twitter.
Festival of Lanterns will be closed tonight (12/14) due to weather. ⛈️ If you have purchased a Family Nights ticket, you are welcome to use it for any Monday or Tuesday during the festival. 🏮 pic.twitter.com/COw1gj6iJh— Cowabunga Bay (@cowabungabaylv) December 14, 2021
UMC Children's Hospital canceled its "Lights of Love" event set for Wednesday due to weather.
For the event, first responders were planned to help light up the outside of the hospital with flashlights and glowsticks to show the children being treated they are not alone during the holiday season.
The event was rescheduled for Monday, UMC said.
The following additional events were canceled due to weather:
- Enchant Christmas Las Vegas
- Holiday cactus garden at Ethel M chocolate factory
- Rock Rink ice skating rink at Downtown Summerlin
- Ice rink at Cosmopolitan
- City of Henderson's Arroyo Grande sports complex
- Opportunity Village's Magical Forest
AIRPORT DELAYS
According to Reid International Airport, a traffic management program has been implemented for arriving flights due to weather.
All inbound flights are being held at origin until 3:45 p.m.
By 5:15 p.m., multiple flights were experiencing a 50-minute delay coming into Las Vegas. The only cancelations into the city have been out of Burbank.
To check the status of a flight, click here.
WHAT'S NEXT
The storm moves out early Wednesday morning, locking the valley into a cold and dry pattern through the rest of the week.
Forecast high temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s. Breezy at times on Friday, but the next system moving in is expected to stay well to the north of Las Vegas. We'll see a mix of sun and high clouds for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 50s.
