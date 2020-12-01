LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Winter sports in the Clark County School District will be canceled for all member schools except in Moapa Valley, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.
The NIAA said men's and women's basketball, bowling, women's flag football and wrestling will not take place this year. Basketball and wrestling are sports on Gov. Steve Sisolak's "no play" list
Moapa Valley is being permitted to play this season, as they are the only CCSD schools to participate in hybrid learning.
Canceling winter sports saddened many throughout the valley.
Green Valley High School's Flag Football program expressed their disappointment, but said several players will be participating in a club league.
Gators' head coach David Torres said he believes club ball will help his players in the future. He has spoken to several college programs who have flag football and want players from Nevada.
The same disappointment was felt on the hardwood, as Liberty High School and Foothill High School's basketball programs deal with the reality that they will not be competing for a state title.
Head coach Stefan Berg of Liberty and Paul DeSantis of Foothill echoed similar views about not being able to play.
Both coaches agreed that being a student-athlete is the focus now and has always been from the very beginning. Coaching players to take care of business in the classroom and building their own character is the key to any program and in life.
NIAA officials have to figure out which non-CCSD schools remain open to participate in the winter sports season and how to amend leagues as needed in the 5A, 4A and 3A.
Spring and fall sports remain on the table for now, meaning football still has hope.
