LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A man washing windows at the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas fell to his death Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Officers were called to the scene at 12:33 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to University Medical Center Trauma where he was pronounced dead, police said. Witnesses said the man fell onto the parking structure.
The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia.
The Trump Organization issued a statement Wednesday:
We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today. We are working diligently with the owner of the third party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.
Nevada OSHA said it is investigating what happened.
“Nevada OSHA was notified of the fatality. We’ve dispatched officials to the hotel to conduct an investigation. More details will be released after an investigation is completed," an OSHA spokesperson said Wednesday.
OSHA said the investigation could take up to six months.
(1) comment
please update company and person when possible, myself have worked as window cleaner 25 plus years, 20 here in town. RIP buddy!
