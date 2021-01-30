LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's been more than two months since the DMV introduced Saturday walk-in hours for those who need a vehicle registration or renewal but are unable to complete it online.
However, Nevadans say the lines remain long and winding, and that some residents are even camping out overnight just to be seen.
"The line was wrapped around the building, like, twice. Around the building, from the beginning, went around two times -- and that was just to get a little ticket to come back later," said Johnny Johnson, a Las Vegan who said he had been waiting several hours just to be seen for a walk-in appointment.
"We're at 50% capacity so we can't serve as many people as we'd like to, or as we could before the closure, but the offices themselves do run smoothly. The catch is, use online services, and make an appointment, keep it, or cancel it," said DMV spokesman Kevin Malone.
Malone advised "[coming] in early for the Saturday walk-in hours."
He also said they're seeing a 50% no-show rate for scheduled DMV appointments. He is urging people who can't make their appointments to go back online and cancel them ahead of time.
"The system does work very well if you come in on time for your appointment and you're prepared. You'll be right in, right out, in a half an hour or less," said Malone.
Losers milking the govmit,horrible run ! Sell it & privately have insurance agents,there insure your car ! Here's your tag & plates ! & driving schools handle it ,they train everyday ,sure they can take a picture & give the test!
