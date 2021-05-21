LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Winds on Thursday were so strong they knocked over a marquee off Horizon Ridge in Henderson.
“Then as of quarter to 11 last night we got high winds and the sign toppled over. Thankfully no one was hurt,” said the General Manager of Wahoo’s, Rocky Puopolo.
People have been stopping by and taking photos and the marquee has been the talk of the bar.
“Cops come and checked on it. People were concerned about people’s safety as they drove by. Had a lot of people inquiring about it,” said Puopolo.
Puopolo said it’s unclear right now when the sign will be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.