LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The party at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway came to a confusing halt on Sunday morning when high wind prompted evacuations at the Electric Daisy Carnival.
The three-day festival announced an evacuation due to safety concerns just after 2 a.m., before two headliners were set to perform.
While many were boarding buses and shuttles back to the Las Vegas Valley, the venue sent a correction on social media and in the Insomniac Events app.
We are experiencing high winds and as a precaution have shut down a couple of stages at this time. We are actively monitoring the situation but we are not evacuating the venue.— EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) May 19, 2019
Hi Headliners! You may re-enter the venue if you have already left. We are not shutting down the entire venue, only a few stages. Please let us know if you have any issues re-entering the festival and we will work swiftly to get you back in.— EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) May 19, 2019
Initially, the warning was for everyone to evacuate the venue, but a second message stated the evacuation was just for a couple of the main stages.
Those who were able to return to the venue were allowed back inside, but that didn't stop fans from expressing anger on social media.
Wind was not expected to impact the third and final night of the festival.
