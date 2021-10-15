LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wind was to blame for the collapse of a La Bonita storefront in August, according to a report submitted to the Clark County Building Department.
"On August 13, 2021 a windstorm swept through Las Vegas and caused damage to the La Bonita’s grocery store located at the address noted above. The front canopy was completely ripped off the front of the building due to storm winds," wrote Kimley-Horn, a design engineering consultant firm.
The awning of the store at 2500 Desert Inn Road, near Eastern Avenue, collapsed about 6:10 a.m. About 50 to 60 people were inside at the time, and four people suffered minor to moderate injuries. including two employees.
General Manager Armando Martinez told FOX5 on Friday they have seven stores in Southern Nevada. Following the incident, they relocated employees to other stores.
He said when you walk into the store, it looks "surprisingly normal," as the rest stayed in place.
The remaining structure was determined to be in good condition. Kimley-Horn's assessment was completed on Sept. 22.
"During the review of the roof framing, all the wood framing members appeared to be in good condition with generally solid clean looking wood. In a few locations surface water staining was observed from previous roof leaks but the wood still seemed to be in good condition," they wrote.
It wasn't immediately clear if or when the store would reopen. Martinez said they had no timeline on the La Bonita end, and that it's up to the property owner.
"If it was up to us, we would reopen that store, but it's out of our hands," he said.
