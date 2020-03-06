LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- WinCo Foods is ready to open the doors of its new store in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
The new WinCo location, 7501 W. Washington Avenue, will open on Monday, March 9 at 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the grocery store.
The new location will mark WinCo's fifth store in Nevada, the post said.
The store, which is located in a space formerly occupied by K-Mart, will be open 24 hours.
Visit facebook.com/events/202603177817187/ for more information.
