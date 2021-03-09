LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wildlife experts are pushing to get endangered species protection for a Nevada fish.
The Fish Lake Valley tui chub is just under five inches long and moves slowly. It used to be found all over Fish Lake Valley near the border of California.
Now you can only find it in one spring system.
Experts said changes to the ecosystem and groundwater developments have put the fish at risk of extinction.
"So it impacts everything that the fish eats, with as little invertebrates, the algae that occur and freshwater bodies. It is also a prey item for other species, so just to keep the ecology and habitat and balance," said Dr. Krista Kemppinen, a staff scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.
The organization filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday seeking Endangered Species protections.
Groundwater over-pumping is now threatening to dry up the springs the fish relies on, she said, and the endangered protection would make sure federal and state agencies have the funds to protect that area.
