LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wildland fires that broke out Tuesday morning at the Nevada National Security Site have grown to 160 acres and have come within 2.5 kilometers of a contaminated radiological area.
According to the NNSS, the fires originated in the western section of the site and by 1 p.m. had been reduced to two areas. The site is northeast of Beatty, adjacent to the Nevada Test and Training Range.
If the fire were to burn through the contaminated area, there still would be "no offsite risk to the public," according to a spokesperson for the NNSS. The area was created as part of Cold War era testing and contains radiological contaminants.
"The contaminated area is radiological. Should the fire burn complete through this area, dose rates for onsite personnel are well below the criteria for initiating protective actions; there is no risk to health and human safety, and there will be no offsite risk to the public," said spokesperson Tyler Patterson.
The NNSS has said it has air sampling in this area which will be "continuously monitored to ensure there is no risk to health and human safety."
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no known injuries and no structures or assets are in danger, NNSS said.
