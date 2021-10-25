LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson property owned by Station Casinos will temporarily close for an expansion and renovations.
According to a news release, Wildfire Lake Mead will temporarily close beginning Monday, Nov. 1 to begin an expansion and property renovations. The property is expected to reopen before the end of the year, the release notes.
Upon completion of the renovations, Station Casinos says Wildfire Lake Mead will feature an upgraded gaming experience including over 200 slot, poker, and keno machines, an all-new STN Sportsbook; electronic table games including blackjack, craps, and baccarat; and other convenient amenities like check cashing and global payment processing.
The company says the Wild Grill will also receive a fresh makeover, and menu revamp and is expected to open in Feb. 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.