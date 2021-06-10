LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Firefighters are working a wildfire near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160 Thursday afternoon.
According to Ray Johnson with the Department of Forestry, the fire started around 1:30 p.m. near Sandy Valley Road and Highway 160.
Johnson said the fire has burned nearly 300 acres and no structures are being threatened.
Five engine companies are working the fire from the ground, while several single engine tankers are attacking from the air, according Johnson.
Firefighters from the Department of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management and Clark County Fire are all on scene.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
