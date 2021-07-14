LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was arrested in Las Vegas on July 3 after a domestic violence incident.
According to the arrest report for Kalabrya Gondezick-Haskins, 23, police went to their room at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas about 2:30 a.m. on July 3 for a battery call. Police said her husband was taken to Sunrise Hospital with a facial injury.
At the hospital, Haskins told police the two were married in March and were visiting Las Vegas with friends for a wedding they had planned. He told police he and his friends went to Drai's nightclub and that she was mad because they didn't wait for the entire group to go.
When he returned to the room, he told police he got into a fight with his wife, but didn't remember being punched. Police said they found part of a tooth and blood in the room, resulting from a split lip.
When police spoke with Gondezick-Haskins, she told police she was injured during a fight Haskins had with a friend, but she didn't remember if anyone battered her. "During the interview, [she] was given several opportunities to be truthful about what occurred," police wrote in the report.
She told police she did not know what happened to her husband's mouth.
Gondezick-Haskins was placed under arrest and faces a charge of felony domestic violence with substantial bodily harm. She's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 3.
