LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Shondell Pitts, the wife of Phillip Pitts, who was fatally shot by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in 2017, has filed a lawsuit against the police department.
Pitts is suing Sheriff Joe Lombardo, LVMPD, Officer David Nesheiwat, the Fuel Zone Mart 2, and a clerk of the store after her husband was killed an officer-involved shooting on Nov. 11, 2017.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court two years after the shooting.
Officers were called to the Fuel Zone Mart on East Pyle Avenue, near Maryland Parkway, after Phillip Pitts was seen allegedly assaulting his wife.
Shondell Pitts and her 10-year-old daughter went inside the store for safety, but Phillip Pitts entered the store and demanded for his wife and daughter to exit, police said.
When police arrived, they made several attempts to get Pitts to drop his weapon and release his wife. Officer Nesheiwat fired four shots, killing Phillips and injuring Shondell.
In June 2018, the Police Fatality Public Fact-Finding Review Board determined that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Officer Nesheiwat complied with department polices and procedures.
Shodell Pitts alleged in the lawsuit that her civil rights were violated under the Fourth and Fourteenth amendments. She also alleges the store's clerk, identified only as Clerk Doe, acted in a way that put her and her husband in harm's way.
She is seeking compensation for her and her daughter's emotional pain and suffering during and since the incident.
(2) comments
Cash in on your stupid husband getting rightfully popped. It's the only way to excuse your stupid decision to marry him.
Ummmmmm, ok???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.